Legal Startup Fires Back At Westlaw With Antitrust Claims

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- Facing a copyright lawsuit from Westlaw owner Thomson Reuters, legal research startup ROSS Intelligence countersued the bigger rival Monday for allegedly violating federal antitrust laws. The new counterclaims came months after Thomson Reuters Corp. filed a lawsuit accusing ROSS Intelligence Inc. of illegally copying huge swaths of the Westlaw database to create a competing research service. Already seeking to dismiss those claims, ROSS went a step further Monday, arguing the copyright case was just one part of a broader pattern of Thomson Reuters using "anticompetitive tactics" to protect Westlaw's dominant position in the market. "Westlaw does not maintain its exalted status...

