FTC Says Endo, Impax Cut 2nd Opana ER Pay-For-Delay Deal

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission filed a new antitrust complaint Monday accusing Endo Pharmaceuticals and Impax Laboratories of striking a second deal to stave off competition to the Opana ER opioid pain medication even as an earlier FTC enforcement action over the same drug was moving forward. The Federal Trade Commission claims in an antitrust suit on Monday that Endo Pharmaceuticals and Impax Laboratories cut a new deal to block competition to the Opana ER opioid pain medication. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Although the parties are already waiting on a decision from the Fifth Circuit over an alleged 2010 pay-for-delay, or "reverse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS