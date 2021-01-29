Winston & Strawn Adds 2 Partners From Eversheds

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 12:11 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has added a pair of partners from Eversheds Sutherland to lead the firm's Washington, D.C., federal tax and criminal tax law practices. James N. Mastracchio is one of the leading advisers on tax enforcement matters to the global tax community, and Susan Seabrook is "widely recognized as one of the go-to advisers" for global tax controversies, the firm said in a news release Monday. Winston's clients face increased coordination of enforcement from government agencies, Mastracchio and Seabrook told Law360 on Thursday. "Our practice adds critical tax controversy capabilities to work hand in hand with matters involving government investigations,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS