DOL Says Its Home Care OT Rule Meets High Court Test

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's worker-friendly interpretation of an exemption to minimum wage and overtime requirements for third-party home care agencies should survive a U.S. Supreme Court reading about interpreting labor exemptions, the U.S. government has told a Pennsylvania federal court. The DOL urged the court in a motion to dismiss Monday to toss the suit by three home care companies challenging a department regulation barring certain types of care agencies from the companionship exemption to the Fair Labor Standards Act. The DOL argued that a 2018 Supreme Court ruling in Encino Motorcars LLC v. Navarro did not undercut the regulation when the justices...

