LeClairRyan Trustee Wants UnitedLex Fight Kept In Ch. 7 Case

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- The trustee for bankrupt law firm LeClairRyan is pushing back at a bid by legal services giant UnitedLex to move the trustee's $128 million conspiracy and breach of duty suit out of a Virginia bankruptcy court, saying the claims are "inextricably" part of the bankruptcy case. In an objection filed Monday to UnitedLex's arguments that state law claims against the company belong in district and not bankruptcy court, LeClairRyan Chapter 7 trustee Lynn Tavenner said those claims are "inextricably intertwined, factually and legally" with LeClairRyan and UnitedLex's claims against each other under bankruptcy law. The suit stems from a 2018 back-office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS