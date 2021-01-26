HMRC Waives Fines For Late Self-Assessment Returns

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 10:56 AM GMT) -- HM Revenue and Customs has waived late fees for a month for British taxpayers using a self-assessment filing, extending the penalty-free period until the end of February to help offset the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tax authority said on Monday that the deadline for paying tax at the end of January will remain in place. And although it will not impose a fee on self-assessments filed in February, it will apply interest. More than 8.9 million consumers had filed their tax return, HMRC said in a statement — and those who have not yet done so are encouraged...

