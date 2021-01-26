UK Green Finance Bond Issuance Hits Record £10B In 2020

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 1:40 PM GMT) -- Data provider Refinitiv reported on Tuesday that the high level of environmentally friendly bonds issued in the U.K. made 2020 a bumper year, raising double the amount from the previous year, in a sector likely to flourish amid strong support from government and banking. Sustainable finance bonds issuance hit £10 billion ($13.7 billion) last year, up from £5.1 billion in 2019, Refinitiv said in its report. There was strong performance from social bonds, which alone accounted for 36% of the sustainable finance bond market during 2020, up from 5% in 2019. "We've seen record levels of U.K. sustainable finance issuance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS