Clifford Chance Guides £400M L&G 'De-Risking' Pensions Deal

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 12:38 PM GMT) -- Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd. has insured £400 million ($550 million) of its own staff pension liabilities against risk connect to investments, as it forecasts continued market volatility could increase demand for similar types of deals. The deal will mean that pension benefits are protected against investment risks as Legal & General forecasts continued volatility in markets. L&G said the so-called assured payment policy deal, announced on Tuesday, will protect 385 pensioners and 200 members who have left the company but still have savings in the scheme. The deal, with Legal & General Group UK Senior Pension Scheme, will mean...

