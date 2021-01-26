European Council Urges Increase In Global Climate Finance

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 11:52 AM GMT) -- The European Council has set out its plans for the foreign policy elements of its climate change roadmap, with a focus on ramping up international financing and encouraging more public spending on carbon-neutral projects. The European Union's governing body said on Monday that it has adopted conclusions on its plans for climate and energy diplomacy. The council of EU state governments said it wants to encourage the international community to commit to a more sustainable finance system. "In its conclusions, the council recognizes that climate change is an existential threat to humanity," the council said. "The conclusions confirm the EUʼs continuous...

