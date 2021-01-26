Underwriters' Group To 'Prioritize Climate Change' In 2021

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 12:16 PM GMT) -- A group of insurance underwriters said on Tuesday that they are putting the fight against climate change at the top of their business agenda in 2021, adding that insurers have a vital role to play in protecting the environment. The International Underwriting Association said that its plan for 2021 will reflect the fact that climate change is a major concern for the London market. The association will set up a "climate risk committee," made up of insurance experts, which will work with regulators to identify how the industry can help to fend off global warming. "This year will see the U.K....

