Insurers Urge EU To Lift Barriers In Investment Framework

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 3:10 PM GMT) -- Insurers called on the European Commission on Tuesday to overhaul regulation on long-term investments to make them more friendly to institutional investors. Insurance Europe said the commission should remove barriers in the European Long-Term Investment Funds Regulation — the regime that governs funds established for projects that require money over a longer period of time, such as infrastructure projects. These barriers "prevent any significant interest" from insurers, the trade body said. The commission, the EU's executive arm, launched a consultation in October 2020 after finding that there had been a "very low uptake" in funds established under the 2015 regulations for...

