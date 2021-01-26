FCA Sees Role For 'Synthetic' Libor As Firms Take Fallbacks

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 3:58 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday that 12,500 companies have signed up to a new protocol set out by an international standards-setting body to help lenders move away from Libor, which is being phased out after a series of scandals. The City watchdog said of the number of companies that had signed up to the International Swaps and Derivative Association's so-called fallback protocol, approximately 10,000 were from the U.S. and 450 were from Britain. The measure will mean that contracts that refer to the tarnished Libor rate are automatically converted to an alternative risk-free benchmark rate, such as the Sterling Overnight...

