Ex-SG Francisco To Lead Jones Day DC Office In Leader Shift

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco, who returned to Jones Day following three years as the Trump's administration's top Supreme Court lawyer, has been appointed head of the firm's Washington, D.C., office as part of a broader leadership shuffle. Francisco on Jan. 1 replaced Kevyn Orr, who was promoted to become U.S. partner-in-charge, Jones Day said Tuesday. Orr, who headed the firm's Washington office for five years, will lead collaboration among lawyers across its international offices in the new role, the firm said. Orr is best known for serving as emergency manager for the city of Detroit as it restructured finances...

