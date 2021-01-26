EU Plans To Treat British Financial Sector Same As US

Law360, London (January 26, 2021, 4:13 PM GMT) -- The European Union is looking to create a framework for discussing financial services with Britain that is similar to what it has with the U.S., the bloc's financial services commissioner said. Britain and the EU hope to chart an agreement over the regulation of the financial services industry, which was not covered when the two jurisdictions inked a trade deal late in December. But the EU will only make decisions that are in its interest, Mairead McGuinness said Monday. Brussels and London aim to create a forum for regulatory cooperation, but this could end up being a nonbinding framework for sharing information, like...

