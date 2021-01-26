Ex-US Atty For New Mexico Heads Back To Holland & Hart

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 11:19 PM EST) -- The former U.S. attorney for the District of New Mexico has returned to Holland & Hart LLP's Santa Fe office as a litigation partner in the firm's government investigations and white collar defense practice, according to the firm. John C. Anderson spent the past three years overseeing the state's federal prosecutors and defending the federal government in civil cases, Holland & Hart said in a recent announcement. Now he's rejoined the firm to draw on his DOJ experience to counsel companies and individuals facing government investigations, the firm said. Greg Goldberg, leader of the firm's government investigations practice group, said Holland...

