Liberals Warn GOP Sens. Not To Slow Judicial Picks, Or Else

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- A senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee has called for appointing district judges without consulting Republican senators if they engage in "obstruction" and suggested that President Joe Biden disregard traditional geographic limitations when filling certain appellate openings. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., outlined his views on judicial appointments during a panel discussion late Wednesday hosted by the liberal group Alliance for Justice. Progressive advocates supported his stance and said they would push the Biden administration and the razor-thin Democratic majority in the Senate to move quickly and overcome any Republican recalcitrance. Whitehouse is one of the most senior Democrats on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS