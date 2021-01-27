Flurry Of Judicial Retirements Opens Seats For Biden To Fill

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 8:42 PM EST) -- After taking office with relatively few judicial vacancies, President Joe Biden has new opportunities to appoint federal judges after at least one circuit judge and 12 district judges, including three in California, announced retirement plans in the week since the inauguration. A slew of recent retirements has left President Joe Biden with about 60 judgeships to fill. (iStock.com) Biden came into the presidency with the fewest court openings for a new president since 1989 after a concerted Republican effort to seat new judges. The slew of retirements in Biden's first week in office pushed the vacancy count from 46 to about 60,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS