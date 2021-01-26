Juul Infringed E-Cig Patent, Billionaire's CBD Co. Says

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- A CBD company owned by billionaire Alki David has accused e-cigarette giant Juul of infringing a patent for a nicotine vapor delivery system, which the media entrepreneur's company bought the rights to last year. SwissX told a Delaware federal court that Juul pods copy a patented system for combining an e-liquid chamber and vaporization chamber into a single component, a so-called cartomizer. The Swiss company seeks triple damages for Juul's "willful and egregious infringement" and a permanent injunction blocking the same, as well as attorney fees and costs. The patent, issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in May 2016,...

