Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Juul Infringed E-Cig Patent, Billionaire's CBD Co. Says

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- A CBD company owned by billionaire Alki David has accused e-cigarette giant Juul of infringing a patent for a nicotine vapor delivery system, which the media entrepreneur's company bought the rights to last year.

SwissX told a Delaware federal court that Juul pods copy a patented system for combining an e-liquid chamber and vaporization chamber into a single component, a so-called cartomizer. The Swiss company seeks triple damages for Juul's "willful and egregious infringement" and a permanent injunction blocking the same, as well as attorney fees and costs.

The patent, issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in May 2016,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!