Senate Vote Signals Trump Acquittal In 2nd Impeachment Trial

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Senate on Tuesday scheduled ex-President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial for next month, but it signaled his likely acquittal when only five Republican senators joined Democrats to endorse the constitutionality of trying a former chief executive. The trial is set to start in earnest Feb. 9, allowing House prosecutors and Trump's defenders to prepare while also giving the Senate time to confirm President Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees and consider more pandemic relief. The Senate's ultimate verdict appears all but certain after 45 of the 50 Republicans agreed that the Constitution precludes a trial after the president leaves office. Conviction requires a...

