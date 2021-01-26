Veritas Pot TM Claims Should Be Axed, Judge Says

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge has recommended throwing out a spat between two pot companies over the trademark on the brand name Veritas, finding that the cannabis company that brought the case did not adequately plead that its mark is used in commerce. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty said in Monday's recommendation that all five claims that Veritas Fine Cannabis brought against Florida CBD company Veritas Farms Inc. should be tossed. He noted that trademarks involving the provision of information about cannabis and cannabis products represent a gray area of law, but added that such provisions are not illegal under...

