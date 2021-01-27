DOE Nominee Granholm Touts Clean Energy As Job Creator

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- Secretary of Energy nominee Jennifer M. Granholm pushed back Wednesday against Republican criticism that shifting away from fossil fuels would be economically devastating, telling senators that climate change provides an opportunity to invest in new technologies and create jobs. Granholm drew on her years as the governor of Michigan during the Great Recession and the upheaval in the auto industry to convince members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources that she understands the pain unemployment can cause when traditional industries suffer. She said investing in new technology to fight climate change presents opportunities to create more jobs,...

