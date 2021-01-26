UK Not Likely To Lower Corporate Rate, Tax Specialists Say

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 2:22 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom is unlikely to lower its corporate tax rate after Brexit, speakers at a European Parliament hearing said Tuesday, noting the need for the country to raise revenue to fight the economic loss from the coronavirus pandemic. The United Kingdom and the European Union reached agreement last month on a deal to formalize Britain's departure from the bloc. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)) Concerns about Britain turning into a low-tax, low-regulation economy after its departure from the European Union may have been overblown, they said. The speakers' comments before the Subcommittee on Tax Matters came one month after Britain and the...

