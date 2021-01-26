Washington Court Revives Fight Over Pot License's Tax Debts

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:26 PM EST) -- A Washington state appellate court has revived a lawsuit by a woman who bought a marijuana retailer license from a business only to find that it came saddled with a hefty tax debt, finding Tuesday that the seller violated the terms of a contract between the parties. Judge Stephen Dwyer, writing for the unanimous panel, said the tax debt of more than $150,000 owed by the medical marijuana dispensary Triple C Collective LLC imposed a restriction on the membership interest that Stacy Percival-Birchard purchased from former owner Brian Caldwell in 2017. The restriction qualified Percival-Birchard's ability to sell certain marijuana products...

