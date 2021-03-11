Women IP Pros Call On USPTO To Loosen Bar Requirements

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 10:45 PM EST) -- Three women intellectual property practitioners speaking at a virtual patent bar event Thursday called on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to remove technical requirements that hold women back from joining the patent bar, arguing that the bar's lack of diversity can't solely be blamed on a "pipeline problem." The discussion came during an hour-long Zoom event titled "Closing the Gender Gap in the Patent Bar" that was hosted by the American Intellectual Property Law Association. The panelists included Mary Hannon, a patent agent at Marshall Gerstein & Borun LLP, and Jeanne Curtis, a former Ropes & Gray LLP partner who...

