Balch & Bingham Adds Energy Veteran To DC Office

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 12:06 PM EST) -- Balch & Bingham LLP has snagged a veteran energy attorney from Jones Day in Washington, D.C., with a long track record representing utility industry players across the U.S. David M. Connelly joined Balch's ranks at the start of the month as a partner in the firm's energy practice and will continue to focus on his bread-and-butter issues like rate terms and conditions for electric transmissions services and work on generator and transmission interconnections. Connelly told Law360 on Wednesday that the firm stood out to him as a place where he can put to use more than two decades of experience representing...

