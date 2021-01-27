Intel Nabs Another Win Against Circuit Patent At PTAB

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has sided with Intel Corp. on claims that a Tela Innovations Inc. circuit layout patent was already disclosed in the prior art, handing the computing giant a win that follows favorable rulings in district court and at the U.S. International Trade Commission. In a final written decision that was unsealed Monday, the PTAB ruled that Intel had successfully proven that five claims in California-based Tela's patent were rendered obvious by a 2009 patent. The decision was unsealed almost a year after the board granted Intel's petition for inter partes review. In 2018, Intel also hit...

