Pot Sales Tracker Metrc Loses Mo. Fight To Collect Fees

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- A Missouri appellate court rejected cannabis regulatory system Metrc's claim that its contract with the Show-Me State's medical marijuana program allows it to charge the state's pot businesses fees for special tracking tags, saying the contract doesn't allow charges beyond the price quoted. The appellate panel sided with Missouri's Office of Administration and the state's purchasing division in a dispute over whether the state's contract with Metrc allows for the fees, which were first flagged by a competitor that lost to Metrc in the state's request for proposals. Metrc argued that it wasn't required to list the cost of the RFID tags,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS