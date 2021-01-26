Hyundai Motor America's CLO To Retire

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- A longtime in-house attorney who most recently served as chief legal officer at Hyundai Motor America plans to retire this year, and the search is underway for his replacement, the company announced Tuesday. W. Gerald "Jerry" Flannery, whose title also includes executive vice president, is set to retire March 1 after more than three decades at the Fountain Valley, California-based Hyundai, a subsidiary of the South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer. He joined the company 34 years ago, when it was in its infancy in the United States. "It's been the honor of my career to help Hyundai build and grow its...

