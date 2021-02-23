New Judgeships A Tall Order Despite Lawmakers' Interest

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- Top congressional Democrats want to add dozens of seats to federal courts across the country and will hold a hearing Wednesday to galvanize support, but experts say such legislation remains a long shot even with both chambers under unified Democratic control. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said last month they hope to create new judgeships on the district courts and perhaps the appeals courts. On the other side of the Capitol, the House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday about how federal courts have seen caseloads grow since the last comprehensive expansion in...

