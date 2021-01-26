Belk Teams With Sycamore To Slash $450M Through Ch. 11

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- Department store chain Belk Inc. announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with private equity investor Sycamore Partners and its secured lenders for a Chapter 11 restructuring that will slash $450 million from its balance sheet and bring $225 million in new financing commitments. In a statement from the company, Belk said the restructuring support agreement was signed by Sycamore Partners and a majority of its secured lenders for the plan. "We're confident that this agreement puts us on the right long-term path toward significantly reducing our debt and providing us with greater financial flexibility to meet our obligations and to...

