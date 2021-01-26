Latham Doling Out Hefty End-Of-Year Bonuses For Associates

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:22 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP is offering its U.S. associates year-end bonuses of up to $160,000, the firm confirmed Tuesday, joining a growing list of BigLaw firms that are handing out special bonuses for top-billing associates. Associates who've billed at least 1,900 hours could see anywhere from $25,000 to $100,000 in year-end base bonuses on Jan. 29, depending on how long they've been with the firm, according to a memo obtained by Above the Law. Associates who racked up the most hours could see year-end base bonuses ranging from $37,500 to $160,000, the firm said in the memo, which was dated Jan....

