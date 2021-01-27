Adams & Reese Expansion Continues With Fla. IP Litigator

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- In a continued wave of expansion, a veteran litigator who specializes in intellectual property disputes joined Adams and Reese LLP as special counsel in its Tampa office, the firm announced. Michael A. Kolcun joined Adams and Reese at the start of January after spending time at Robins Kaplan LLP in New York. Kolcun said he joined the firm because of the diverse clientele it serves and the wide range of cities it operates in. He also praised the company culture, saying he felt welcomed from the first day he joined. "It's a full-service business law firm with experience in a number...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS