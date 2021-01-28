Woman Gets 5 Months For Dumping Contaminated Waste

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- A former safety compliance officer for a scrap recycling business was sentenced to five months in federal prison for conspiring to store and dump 7 million pounds of lead-contaminated glass, in a case that entangled a former Wisconsin state senator and two other corporate officers in a series of environmental violations. Bonnie Dennee, 66, of Phillips, Wisconsin, will also serve three years of supervised release for violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. Dennee, who oversaw health, safety and regulatory compliance for 5R Processors of Ladysmith, Wisconsin, is the third company officer to plead guilty and fourth person charged with having...

