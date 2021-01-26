Opioid MDL Judge Takes Senior Status, Setting Up Biden Pick

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 11:37 PM EST) -- A slew of federal judges are taking on senior status, including the judge who has been overseeing the opioid multidistrict litigation, according to a Tuesday notice on the federal judiciary's website, opening seats across the country that could be filled with judges nominated by President Joe Biden. MDL-overseer U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster will make the transition at the end of the month, according to the notice, which made no mention of what caseload he may maintain after more than two decades on the federal bench in Ohio. Other seats tagged for future vacancies include those held by Northern District...

