FCA Warns Public Over Copy-Cat Investment Fraud

Law360, London (January 27, 2021, 2:46 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority urged consumers on Wednesday to be vigilant about copy-cat business scams that have fleeced their victims out of £78 million ($107 million), warning that even the most experienced investors risk being hoodwinked. The City watchdog said that potential investors had been swindled out of tens of millions of pounds and reported average losses of just over £45,000 each when they unwittingly handed their money over to crooks impersonating genuine investment firms. The financial regulator stressed in a joint statement with the National Economic Crime Centre, a unit based at the National Crime Agency, that even those most...

