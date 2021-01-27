Goldman Sachs Loses Fight Against €37M EU Cartel Fine

Law360, London (January 27, 2021, 12:45 PM GMT) -- Europe's top court has upheld a €37 million ($45 million) antitrust fine against Goldman Sachs over its former Italian subsidiary's involvement in a power cable cartel, ruling on Wednesday that the U.S. investment bank was liable for the actions of its affiliate. Europe's highest court agreed with the European Commission's decision that Goldman Sachs "exercised decisive influence over the market conduct" of its subsidiary. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The European Court of Justice agreed with the European Commission's 2014 decision that Goldman Sachs Inc. "exercised decisive influence over the market conduct of Prysmian," a large Italian cable producer that the investment bank...

