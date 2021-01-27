Sweden Fines Nasdaq Clearing $36M Over Trader Default

Law360, London (January 27, 2021, 2:17 PM GMT) -- Sweden's financial watchdog said Wednesday it has fined Nasdaq Clearing 300 million Swedish krona ($36 million) for deficiencies in its operations that came to light after a power trader defaulted on the commodities market. Nasdaq Clearing AB, which provides central counterparty clearing services for Nasdaq Inc.'s commodities and derivatives markets, did not ensure that its clearing members held sufficient financial and operational capacity when they were trading, the regulator said. The Swedish clearinghouse also incorrectly calculated margin calls, warnings sent out when an investor's own money falls below agreed levels, Finansinspektionen, known as FI, said. The Swedish authority said it detected the lapses...

