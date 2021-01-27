6 Firms Guide $846M Advanz Pharma Go-Private Deal

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- Advanz Pharma said Wednesday it's agreed to be bought by European investment firm Nordic Capital in a deal valuing the specialty pharmaceutical group at $846 million that was guided by six law firms. London-based Advanz Pharma Corp. Ltd. said the deal would see it be taken private at $17.26 per share, a premium of nearly 240% based on its closing stock price Tuesday of just $5.10. As an alternative to the cash offer, Advanz Pharma investors can receive unlisted shares in the Nordic Capital unit buying the company, according to the statement. "This offer highlights the value that our employees around...

