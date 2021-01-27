Reed Smith Offers Diversity Billable Hours To All Timekeepers

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- As some law firms create a billable-hours credit for diversity work, Reed Smith LLP is taking things a step further by extending the benefit to all lawyers and timekeepers in order to recognize a broad swath of work and activity in the diversity and gender space. The new policy, which takes effect immediately and is retroactive to Jan. 1, allows all timekeepers to annually designate as billable time up to 50 hours of work and activities related to the firm's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) programs, Women Initiative Network (WINRS) programs and Racial Equity Action Plan. John Iino, Reed Smith's diversity...

