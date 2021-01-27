UK Promotes Green Collaboration With Antitrust Guide

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 7:13 PM EST) -- The U.K's competition watchdog, in an attempt to encourage environmental "sustainability agreements" that allow rivals to collaborate on reducing carbon footprints and other initiatives, published new guidance Wednesday spelling out what collaboration is copacetic under competition law and what might get participants in trouble. The guidance from the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority, entitled "Environmental sustainability agreements and competition law," is billed as a way to help companies and trade groups combine expertise to improve energy efficiency or agree on greener standards, among other potential initiatives aimed at combating climate change, without running afoul of antitrust law that prohibits agreements that...

