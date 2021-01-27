New Chair Takes The Helm At Arent Fox

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- Arent Fox LLP has named fashion, entertainment and technology partner Tony Lupo as the fourth chairman of the firm, taking over the helm from Mark Katz, who has now returned to his real estate and finance practice full-time, the firm confirmed Wednesday. Lupo's appointment was effective Jan. 14, and he is based in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, its headquarters with more than 220 attorneys. According to Lupo, he's been shadowing Katz for the last year to prepare for the transition. "We're in an interesting moment in time where I think there's a lot of opportunities, and you need to take...

