MoFo Maternity Bias Judge Urges Deal Before Likely Trial

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- The California federal judge handling a high-profile maternity discrimination case against Morrison & Foerster LLP pled with both sides to try to strike a deal before the case goes before a jury, arguing at a case hearing Thursday that a trial "is not going to help anyone." At the end of a lengthy hearing where she fielded arguments on the international law firm's final push to sink the litigation ahead of trial, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley implored both the firm and two former MoFo lawyers leveling the accusations to take another stab at settling the lawsuit. "I think it's clear...

