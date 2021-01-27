Kirkland-Led Solar Supplier Shoals Powers Up $1.9B IPO

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Solar equipment supplier Shoals Technologies Group Inc. went public Wednesday after raising $1.9 billion in an upsized initial public offering that priced above range, guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and underwriters counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Tennessee-based Shoals sold 77 million shares at $25 each late on Tuesday, raising $1.925 billion. The IPO price exceeded its projected range of $22 to $23, which topped Shoals' original plans to sell 50 million shares at between $19 to $21 each. Companies sometimes boost their price ranges and deal sizes if investor demand is stronger than anticipated. Shares of Shoals surged in...

