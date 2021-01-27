Full DC Circ. Won't Reconsider NLRB's Religious Reach

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- A challenge to a National Labor Relations Board decision regarding its jurisdiction over religiously affiliated colleges will not get a hearing before the full D.C. Circuit, the court ruled in response to a request from teacher unions. In an order Tuesday, the D.C. Circuit denied the request by Manhattan College Adjunct Faculty Union and New York State United Teachers for an en banc hearing of a Manhattan College petition against the NLRB, saying no member of the court had requested a vote on the matter. "Upon consideration of respondent-intervenors' petition for initial hearing en banc, the responses thereto and the absence...

