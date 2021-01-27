Target Worker Says Leave For Son's Cancer Got Him Fired

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- Target ran afoul of federal law when it fired a Philadelphia store manager for taking time off to care for his son with leukemia, the ex-worker said Wednesday in a suit lodged in Pennsylvania federal court. Kevin Langner's complaint said Target violated the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act when it ginned up a false story that Langner himself didn't follow proper procedures for firing an employee as a reason to terminate Langner's employment. "Inexplicably, while the plaintiff was out on the approved leave and while his son was in the hospital receiving critical lifesaving treatment...

