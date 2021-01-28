Fiat GC To Lead Legal Team After Merger With Peugeot

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- Italian attorney Giorgio Fossati has become general counsel of Stellantis NV — the new company formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, owner of Peugeot — just in time to navigate the company through a U.S. criminal plea agreement and work with an independent monitor for the next three years. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares announced the choice of Fossati on Jan. 19. Fossati, who did not return messages to the company seeking comment, previously served as general counsel of Fiat and then Fiat Chrysler. He first joined Fiat as an in-house counsel in 1998, after working in-house at...

