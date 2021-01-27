Judge Polster Talks Senior Status And Opioid MDL's Future

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- On the cusp of assuming senior status, U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster spoke with Law360 on Wednesday about his plans for continued oversight of historic opioid litigation and how the pandemic affected his decision to open up a judicial seat for the new Democratic president to fill. The Clinton appointee's switch to senior status was disclosed Tuesday and takes effect at the end of January, letting him carry a slimmer caseload. In an interview on Wednesday, Judge Polster said that "nothing's changed" when it comes to the opioid multidistrict litigation that he has supervised since its creation in late 2017...

