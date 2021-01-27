Walmart Beats Ala. Pharmacist's Age, Race Bias Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge on Wednesday tossed out a suit from a Black pharmacist who said Walmart unlawfully fired her because of her age and race and brought on a younger replacement, ruling she hadn't rebutted the company's argument that she was terminated for violating pharmacy policy. U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon granted Walmart summary judgment on Carolyn Robinson's claims, saying Robinson didn't have enough evidence to establish the possibility of racial discrimination and didn't prove she would have kept her job if not for her age. Robinson was a pharmacist at an Alabama Walmart from 2005 until 2018, when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS