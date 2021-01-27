Nevada Pot Testing Lab Doctored Results, Regulators Say

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:45 PM EST) -- A Nevada cannabis testing lab is accused of inflating THC potency results for favored clients, retesting samples for contamination "over and over" until they passed and employing technicians with minimal experience, among other lapses, according to state regulators in a complaint filed Tuesday. Cannex Nevada LLC, which was previously suspended for multiple regulatory violations, failed to correct "systemic issues cited over multiple years of inspections, several of them repeat offenses," according to the complaint by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board, which seeks a $62,500 fine and a nearly 10-year ban from the industry. Inspections revealed inexperienced technicians calibrating devices for maximum...

