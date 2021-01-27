Don't Be Shocked If Biden Drops ACA Attack, Former SGs Say

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- Reversing the position of the previous administration at the U.S. Supreme Court is a rare occurrence, but the Biden administration may feel compelled to do so in a pending challenge to the Affordable Care Act, two former solicitors general said Wednesday. The Trump administration urged the Supreme Court on Nov. 10 to invalidate President Barack Obama's signature health law, backing a challenge from Republican states. The court has yet to rule in the case, but seemed uninterested in scrapping the entire ACA during oral arguments. Abandoning that attack and trying to save the statute may now be a top priority of...

